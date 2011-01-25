GlaxoSmithKline starts two Ph III metastatic melanoma studies; benefits for early price cuts in Philippines

Shares of UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) edged 1.3% higher by 1pm yesterday, after the company announced the start of two global Phase III studies in advanced or metastatic melanoma patients with a BRAF V600 mutation.
The studies will separately assess the efficacy and safety of two investigational agents, GSK2118436 and GSK1120212, to determine their individual ability to stop or slow the progression of skin cancer in patients whose tumors contain a BRAF V600 mutation, which occurs in 50%to 60% of melanoma patients. Commencement of these studies confirms previously announced plans to progress these assets into Phase III.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze