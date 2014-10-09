GlaxoSmithKline takes stake in new Aspen Japanese unit

South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare (JSE: APN) says that Aspen Global Inc (AGI), a subsidiary of Aspen Holdings, has entered into a strategically collaborative partnership with UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) in Japan.

Under the terms of the deal, GSK will have a 25% equity stake in the South African firm’s newly-established subsidiary Aspen Japan. Aspen, according to the agreement, will hold a 75% equity share in Aspen Japan. Aspen is also Africa’s biggest generic drugmaker. The logic behind the collaboration is the opportunities that GSK already has in the Asian market.