GlaxoSmithKline targets strategic investments in Africa

Speaking at the 5th EU-Africa Business Forum in Brussels this week, Sir Andrew Witty, chief executive of UK drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), set out the firm’s intent to partner with governments of African countries to help stimulate more research into chronic diseases, increase capacity by localizing medicines supply and strengthen health care infrastructure.

This will see GSK make targeted investments of up to £130 million ($178.9 million) in Africa over the next five years, creating at least 500 jobs and contributing to the development of home-grown capabilities and skills in Africa. This builds on GSK’s existing business base in sub-Saharan Africa, which currently employs around 1,500 people in over 40 countries, including at three existing local manufacturing sites in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.