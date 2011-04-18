GlaxoSmithKline to shed OTC brands, including Alli, as US consumer group calls for the latter to be banned

Following up on a previously announced intention, UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) says it has identified the non-core over-the-counter (OTC) medicines brands that it intends to divest as the company focuses its Consumer Healthcare business around a portfolio of fast-growing priority brands and the emerging markets.
The products to be divested, which are primarily sold in Europe and the USA, had sales in 2010 of approximately £500 million ($817.4 million), 10% of GSK’s total Consumer Healthcare turnover. They include analgesics: Solpadeine, BC and Goody’s; vitamin and supplement product Abtei; feminine hygiene treatment Lactacyd; and Alli (orlistat) for weight management.
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