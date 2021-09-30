Monday 12 January 2026

Glenmark gains marketing approval for Ryaltris in European countries

30 September 2021
Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) today announced it has received marketing approval for its fixed-dose combination nasal spray Ryaltris (olopatadine Hcl and mometasone furoate), in 13 countries across the European Union and the UK.

Glenmark is set to launch Ryaltris directly in the markets of Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and the UK. Ryaltris will be marketed in the rest of Europe by the Italy-based Menarini Group as part of its exclusive licensing agreement with Glenmark.

Ryaltris is indicated for symptomatic treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children over 12 years of age. Ryaltris relieves symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including stuffy nose, runny nose, nasal itching, sneezing, as well as itchy, red and watery eyes.

