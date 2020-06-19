Sunday 11 January 2026

Glenmark OKed to launch FabiFlu for COVID-19 patients in India

Pharmaceutical
19 June 2020
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) today revealed it has just received manufacturing and marketing approval from India’s drug regulator to launch the oral antiviral drug favipiravir, trade name FabiFlu, for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in India.

This approval has been granted based on evaluation of data and in consultation with the Subject Expert Committee, as part of accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation and unmet medical need of the COVID-19 outbreak. 12It is for restricted emergency use in India.

Restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation, says Glenmark, who is also testing a combination of favipiravir and umifenovir, another anti-viral drug, as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

