Global anti-hypertensives market will see decline as key patents expire

Multiple major drug patent expiries will cause the global anti-hypertensive drug market value to decline from $40 billion in 2013 to $37.6 billion by 2020, at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9%.
According to the latest report from business intelligence provider GBI Research, while the anti-hypertensive market value is first expected to increase to $44.5 billion by 2017, representing a CAGR of 2.6%, it will then fall at a negative CAGR of 5.4% through to 2020.
Arti Singh, Analyst for GBI Research, says: “The initial expansion of this market will result from the increased penetration of fixed-dose combination drugs, such as Amturnide [aliskiren, amlodipine and hydrochlorothiazide from Novartis], Exforge [amlodipine and valsartan, also from Novartis], Tribenzor [olmesartan medoxomil, amlodipine and hydrochlorothiazide from Daiichi Sakyo], Azor [amlodipine and olmesartan medoxomil], Tekamlo [aliskiren and amlodipine from Novartis] and Valturna [valsartan and aliskiren from Novartis]. A rise in the prevalence of hypertension, from a population of 181 million to 190 million, combined with the anticipated launches of azilsartan + amlodipine and AHU377 + valsartan, will also contribute.”
