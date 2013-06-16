Global asthma market to reach 159 million lifetime cases by 2022

Over 300 million people suffer from asthma, which translates to a drug market worth over $15 billion. While drugs to manage asthma have existed for several decades, pharmaceutical companies have developed faster acting and more effective products over the years, according to a new report added to the offering of companiesandmarkets.

The 2004 Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) report estimated that 300 million people suffered from asthma worldwide, with the prevalence varying widely in different countries. However, recent trends show that the disparity is narrowing due to the rising prevalence of asthma in developing countries and the plateauing prevalence in developed countries.