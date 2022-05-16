Sunday 11 January 2026

Global Covid-19 vaccines equity of access is a 'shared goal' as production surges, says industry

16 May 2022
Global equity of access to Covid-19 vaccines should be a shared goal, according to the research-based biopharmaceutical industry, with production set to reach 16.3 billion doses by the end of June.

In a joint statement at the Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, IPHA and BPCI, the industry’s representative organizations, said waiving intellectual property rights will not accelerate global Covid-19 vaccines access.

“Production is not the problem. There are already more than enough vaccines for the world. The problem is they are not getting to the people who most need them fast enough,” said Oliver O’Connor, chief executive of the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA).

