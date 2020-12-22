Global drugmakers increase sales of anti-cancer drugs in Russia

The demand for foreign drugs designed for cancer treatment in Russia remains stable, despite the ever-growing number of generics in the local market, according to recent statements by some leading Russian pharma analysts and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Despite the allocation of 200 billion rouble ($2.5 billion) for state purchases of anti-cancer drugs in Russia this year (as part of the “Healthcare” national project), the volume of consumer spending on cancer medicines in Russia this year amounted to 2.58 billion roubles.

Among the top five producers that accounted for the biggest share in the overall structure of customers’ purchases, are: JSC Pharmasyntez, at 223.58 million roubles for the first three quarters of the current year, Novartis (NOVN: VX) generics business Sandoz, at 308.72 million roubles, Roche (ROG: SIX), at 159.33 million roubles, AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), at 272.33 million roubles, and Novartis, at 249.89 million roubles.