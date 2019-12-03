Sunday 11 January 2026

Global drugmakers ready to use dumping to get better access to Russian pharma market

3 December 2019
Global drugmakers will continue to the use the policy of dumping in the Russian pharmaceutical market in years to come, in an attempt to get a better access to public procurements in Russia, according to recent statements by some local analysts in the field of pharmaceuticals and senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Health, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to analysts, an example of this is a recent proposal sent to the Russian government by the British pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) sent to the Ministry of Health, which promised to reduce price for its dolutegravir, a treatment for HIV marketed as Tivicay, by almost 27%.

In exchange, the company hopes to take part in tenders that will involve purchases of the drug for the needs of the Russian government.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
