Global epilepsy market to reach $4.5 billion by 2019

The epilepsy therapeutics market value in the eight major countries - the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan - will increase from $3.4 billion in 2012 to $4.5 billion by 2019, at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

According to a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research, the USA will grow at a higher CAGR of 4.8%, climbing from $1.9 billion in 2012 to $2.6 billion by 2019. Meanwhile, the five European countries and Canada will achieve a combined, smaller CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.