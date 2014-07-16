Global epileptic anticonvulsants market - 2014-2020

North America dominates the global epileptic anticonvulsants market and is followed by Europe, according to a new report from Transparency Market Research titled Epileptic Anticonvulsants Market.
Factors such as highly developed health care infrastructure, high health care spending, high rate of awareness about epilepsy and related treatments and availability of skilled health care professionals to treat epilepsy are driving North American epileptic anticonvulsants market towards growth. Asia-Pacific is a lucrative region for epileptic anticonvulsants.
Some of the factors such as increasing health care spending, rapidly improving health care infrastructure and increasing government initiatives to offer improved health care facilities on the ground of rapidly growing medical tourism industry in this region are likely to fuel the growth of epileptic anticonvulsants market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze