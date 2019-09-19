Friday 16 January 2026

Global Fund has saved 32 million, report claims

Pharmaceutical
19 September 2019
globalfund-big

The Global Fund’s drive to accelerate the end of the AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria epidemics has saved 32 million lives, according to a report released on Thursday.

As an international organization, the Global Fund mobilizes and invests more than $4 billion a year to support programs run by local experts in more than 100 countries. It works in partnership with governments, civil society, technical agencies, the private sector and people affected by the diseases.

Ambitious targets

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EU pledges record 550 million-euro contribution to fight AIDS, TB and malaria
27 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
India moves to eliminate malaria by 2030
29 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Calls for lifesaving TB drug to carry low price
15 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Global Fund raises $14 billion to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria
11 October 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

EC approves Aspaveli for C3G and primary IC-MPGN
Biotechnology
EC approves Aspaveli for C3G and primary IC-MPGN
16 January 2026
Biotechnology
Chinese CDMO seeks to consolidate leadership in ADC space
16 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Russian customers forced to save on drug purchases as crisis deepens
16 January 2026
Biotechnology
EC authorization for Waskyra for Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
16 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Reported delays to FDA reviews under new fast-track program
16 January 2026
Generics
STADA’s Frank Staud takes on additional role as head of global government affairs
16 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Avid Bioservices taps new CBO as it leans into growth
16 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Alloy Therapeutics
A privately held biotechnology platform company based in the Boston, Massachusetts area. It operates as a partner-facing “ecosystem” business supporting biologics discovery and development across multiple modalities, and it also participates in company creation through its venture studio model.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Russian customers forced to save on drug purchases as crisis deepens
16 January 2026
Reported delays to FDA reviews under new fast-track program
16 January 2026
Avid Bioservices taps new CBO as it leans into growth
16 January 2026
DelveInsight says HLH drug market reaches $140 million
16 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze