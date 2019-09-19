Global Fund has saved 32 million, report claims

The Global Fund’s drive to accelerate the end of the AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria epidemics has saved 32 million lives, according to a report released on Thursday.

As an international organization, the Global Fund mobilizes and invests more than $4 billion a year to support programs run by local experts in more than 100 countries. It works in partnership with governments, civil society, technical agencies, the private sector and people affected by the diseases.

Ambitious targets