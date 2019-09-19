Global Fund has saved 32 million, report claims

The Global Fund’s drive to accelerate the end of the AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria epidemics has saved 32 million lives, according to a report released on Thursday.
As an international organization, the Global Fund mobilizes and invests more than $4 billion a year to support programs run by local experts in more than 100 countries. It works in partnership with governments, civil society, technical agencies, the private sector and people affected by the diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze