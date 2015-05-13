Global healthcare experts call for an R&D fund and mechanism for "neglected" diseases

A group of global health experts including those from humanitarian group Médecins Sans Frontières and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative are calling for the creation of a global research and development fund to help address deadly gaps in innovation.

The representatives have highlighted threats such as Ebola, anti-microbial resistance and others that they see as currently being neglected by the pharma market, ahead of the World Health Assembly next week and the G7 Summit in June.

The experts argue in PLOS Medicine that recent proposals to tackle R&D gaps are too fragmented, and do not address issues of affordability and access in this process.