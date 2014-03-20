Global microvascular complications of diabetes market value to almost double by 2022

The microvascular complications of diabetes (MCD) pharmaceutical market value in the seven major countries (7MM: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) is expected to increase from $3.6 billion in 2012 to $6.4 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.
Research and consulting firm GlobalData’s latest report states that out of the 7MM, the USA will show the highest growth in the MCD treatment market, with its total value jumping from $1.8 billion in 2012 to $3.7 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3%. The USA will be followed by the five European countries, with their combined market values expected to increase from $777 million in 2012 to $1.3 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4%.
Valentina Gburcik, GlobalData’s analyst covering cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, says: “America’s rapid MCD market growth is due to the rising overall prevalence of type 2 diabetes in the country, thanks to its skyrocketing obesity epidemic, which is resulting in the subsequent increase in diabetic complications.”
