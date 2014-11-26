Global oncology market to hit $109 billion in 2020

Cancer, with a death toll exceeding that of AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome), tuberculosis and malaria collectively, accounted for 8.3 million deaths in 2013.
With a skyrocketing incidence of 469.6 per 100,000 in the USA alone, the oncology market is poised to increase at a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7% to $109 billion by 2020, according to a new report from Ace Business and Market Research Group (ABMRG). Targeted therapy class is the 'top dog' among all therapy segments with nearly ~3x the combined market of cytotoxic and hormonal therapy.
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