Global pharma industry outlook change to stable reflects lower growth expectations, says Moody’s

Lower pricing flexibility, the stronger US dollar and slower adoption of some new products will dampen earnings growth in the global pharmaceutical industry, according to Moody's Investors Service. As a result, the rating agency has changed its outlook on the sector to stable from positive.
"We are changing our outlook for the global pharmaceutical industry to stable from positive because of a modest reduction in our expectations for the industry's earnings growth, said Michael Levesque, a Moody's senior vice president, adding: "We now expect growth of 3%-4% versus our previous expectation of 4%-5%."
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