Thursday 18 June 2026

Global pharmaceutical market to grow at 5%-7% in 2011, to reach a value of $800 billion, says IMS

Pharmaceutical
7 October 2010

The value of the global pharmaceutical market is expected to grow 5%-7% in 2011, to US$880 billion, compared with a 4%-5% pace this year, according to IMS Health. The forecast, included in the latest release of IMS Market Prognosis, is the leading annual industry indicator of market dynamics and therapy performance.

“While the overall market will appear to rebound somewhat in 2011, the underlying constraints to growth in developed markets are stronger than ever - including the impact of major patent expiries and payer mechanisms to limit drug spending,” said IMS senior vice president Murray Aitken. “We expect the pharmerging markets to continue their rapid expansion next year and remain strong sources of growth, and also see the potential for several significant innovative treatment options that are becoming available for patients in areas that include metastatic melanoma, multiple sclerosis and acute coronary syndrome,” he noted.

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