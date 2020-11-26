Global health group weighs in on UK research setting

Clinical trial specialist IQVIA has set out a twelve-point plan to “restore the world-leading credentials of the UK’s clinical research environment.”

The multi-national health data and research conglomerate has published its recommendations following news that the UK government will boost funding for medical research by £1.3 billion ($1.75 billion).

The plan was part of IQVIA’s submission to the UK Clinical Research Coalition, an important scientific body informing government policy during the coronavirus pandemic.