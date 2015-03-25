Thursday 8 January 2026

Global smart pills market to be worth $8.98 billion by 2024

Pharmaceutical
25 March 2015

According to a new market research report, "Smart Pills Market by Application (Capsule Endoscopy, Drug Delivery, Patient Monitoring), by Target Area (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Large Intestine), by Geography - Global Forecast to 2024," published by MarketsandMarkets, the smart pills market is expected to reach around $8.98 billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.16% 2014 - 2020 and CAGR of 23.7% 2020 - 2024.

The smart pills market is segmented on the basis of applications and regions. On the basis of applications, the market is categorized into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. On the basis of regions, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW: Pacific countries, Africa, and Latin America).

Factors driving growth

The major factors driving the smart pills market are the favorable reimbursement scenario across the globe, patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, and rising prevalence of colon cancer. Moreover, benefits provided by the smart pills technology such as increased sophistication in endoscopy procedures, controlled drug delivery, and remote patient monitoring are resulting in the increasing adoption of smart pills technology. However, technological incompetence of capsule endoscopes, high costs, and fear among patients regarding swallowing a microchip are restraining the growth of this market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze