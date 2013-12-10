GNI Group out-licenses Etuary to AFT Pharma

Japan headquartered GNI Group (TYO: 216), a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company focusing on major diseases prevalent in Asia, especially China and Japan, has entered into an exclusive commercialization agreement for markets outside of China for Etuary (pirfenidone), its idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) treatment drug, with AFT Pharmaceuticals.
Etuary, designated as drug F647 in China, was approved in 2011 by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) under orphan drug status for the treatment of IPF in China. The license agreement with AFT is contingent on final manufacturing and commercialization approval for F647 being provided by the CFDA.
Under the terms of the deal, AFT will be granted the right to market F647 under the name Etuary, including production, registration, sales and distribution, in the defined territories of the agreement such as Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN countries, Hong Kong, Russia and the CIS countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze