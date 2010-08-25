Good news for Britain's RA patients as NICE backs NHS use of MabThera and Humira, as well as Enbrel, Remicade, Orencia and RoActemra in some circums

People in England and Wales with rheumatoid arthritis will benefit from two new pieces of guidance from the drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) published this morning, which recommends use of: Roche's MabThera (rituximab) and Abbott Laboratories' Humira (adalimumab). In addition, Pfizer's Enbrel (etanercept), Bristol-Myers Squibb's Orencia (abatacept) and Merck & Co's Remicade (infliximab) were also recommended for patients who failed other treatments.
In separate guidance, the agency also recommends Roche's RoActemra (tocilizumab), under certain circumstances, as an additional option for treatment of RA.
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