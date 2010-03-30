Good news for Sanofi-Aventis as UK's NICE recommends Multaq for AF

There was some positive news for French drug major Sanofi-Aventis late yesterday, when the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) in England and Wales published a new appraisal consultation document for Multaq (dronedarone) indicating its intention to recommend use of the drug for the management of patients with atrial fibrillation (AF).
The NICE had previously turned down the drug last December, saying it was too expensive. The cost per day based on the recommended dosage of dronedarone would be £2.25 (around $3.65), versus an existing comparator drug, amiodarone, which is approximately £0.05 per day, a 45-fold difference. Analysts at Credit Suisse have a net present value for Multaq ex-USA of 1.02 euros per share.
Follows negative view from French regulator
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze