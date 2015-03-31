Government’s savings on Australia’s PBS far outweighs investment in new medicines

Analyses released yesterday and today show that the Australian government will achieve more than A$16 billion ($12.4 billion) in Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) savings from 2010-18, whilst listings of new medicines over this period will cost only A$6 billion.

The analysis conducted by PharmaDispatch, translates to government savings of more than A$2.70 for every A$1 spent on new medicines between 2010 and 2018.

Trade group Medicines Australia’s chief executive, Tim James, welcomed the analysis as it demonstrates clearly that ongoing PBS reforms are generating billions of dollars in savings, with enduring mechanisms to continue the generation of savings.