Government’s savings on Australia’s PBS far outweighs investment in new medicines

Analyses released yesterday and today show that the Australian government will achieve more than A$16 billion ($12.4 billion) in Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) savings from 2010-18, whilst listings of new medicines over this period will cost only A$6 billion.
The analysis conducted by PharmaDispatch, translates to government savings of more than A$2.70 for every A$1 spent on new medicines between 2010 and 2018.
Trade group Medicines Australia’s chief executive, Tim James, welcomed the analysis as it demonstrates clearly that ongoing PBS reforms are generating billions of dollars in savings, with enduring mechanisms to continue the generation of savings.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze