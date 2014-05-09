GPs lack awareness of NICE guidelines on HMB, survey shows

Less than 5% of UK general practitioners (GPs) prescribe in line with guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) on Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB), according to a survey for German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE).

A Bayer Healthcare survey of 250 GPs indicates that low awareness of the NICE guidelines on HMB may significantly affect their implementation across the UK. Results from the survey show that as many as seven in 10 GPs are either unaware that the guidelines exist, or are unfamiliar with the details. HMB affects one in five women of reproductive age and is defined as excessive menstrual blood loss which interferes with the woman's physical, emotional, social and material quality of life, and can occur alone or in combination with other symptoms.