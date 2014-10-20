Grünenthal Group appoints Sascha Becker as group chief financial officer

German family-owned pharma company Grünenthal Group has appointed Sascha Becker as group chief financial officer, commencing in the first quarter of 2015.

He joins the company from Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) where he has worked since 2003, and is currently chief financial officer of the biotech unit, Merck Serono.

He will succeed Stefan Genten whose contract terminates at the end of 2014.