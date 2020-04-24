Great start for Sanofi, as 1st-qtr results benefit from coronavirus

Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) said it has shown resilience and maintained full business continuity worldwide including its global industrial network, as the French pharma major posted first-quarter 2020 financial results this morning.
Net sales for the quarter were 8,973 million euros ($9.72 billion), up 6.9% on a reported basis and 6.6% at constant exchange rates (CER).
First-quarter business net income increased 15.9% to 2,042 million euros and 16.1% at CER. Earnings per share (EPS) were 1.63 euros, up 15.6% at CER. IFRS EPS was 1.35 euros (up 48.4%).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze