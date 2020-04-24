Great start for Sanofi, as 1st-qtr results benefit from coronavirus

Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) said it has shown resilience and maintained full business continuity worldwide including its global industrial network, as the French pharma major posted first-quarter 2020 financial results this morning.

Net sales for the quarter were 8,973 million euros ($9.72 billion), up 6.9% on a reported basis and 6.6% at constant exchange rates (CER).

First-quarter business net income increased 15.9% to 2,042 million euros and 16.1% at CER. Earnings per share (EPS) were 1.63 euros, up 15.6% at CER. IFRS EPS was 1.35 euros (up 48.4%).