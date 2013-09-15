Friday 9 January 2026

Greece's pharma trade group sets up Bank of Medicines

Pharmaceutical
15 September 2013

In Greece, the economic crisis is deepening, affecting most severely the one third of the population (over 3.5 million people) that lives below the poverty line. Unemployment is constantly hitting new gloomy records, coming close to 30% and expected soon to rise further to 33-34%, and the problem is expected to increase.

An estimated total of 3,000,000 citizens have insufficient or no health care coverage, the Greek pharmaceutical association, the SFEE points out, noting that it is therefore clear that the economic crisis has evolved into a humanitarian crisis, as almost one third of the population, most notably the uninsured and indigent citizens, have insufficient or no access to healthcare services!

As part of its CSR Program and wishing to make an effective contribution to public health and support those really in need, the SFEE has decided to establish a Bank of Medicines – Network for the Free Distribution for indigent and uninsured citizens. By this initiative, the SFEE aims to integrate the various actions undertaken by individual companies and show tangible proof of its active contribution and commitment to addressing a social need that is growing to enormous proportions. The initiative is under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and the scientific supervision of the National Organization for Medicines (EOF).

