Greek trade group SFEE reports on 6th Delphi Economic Forum

The Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (SFEE) participated for the 6th consecutive year, on May 10, 2021, in the Delphi Economic Forum, held under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic, M Katerina Sakellaropoulou, at Zappeion Megaron, where emphasis was placed on the importance pharmaceutical production and innovation holds, for the growth of Greek economy and the creation of well-paid jobs.

In particular, Greek Minister for Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis, said that the pursuit of the Greek government is the consolidation of a stable investment environment for the pharmaceutical companies to be able to invest.

He went on to state that, regarding investment clawback, the government wants to proceed to a more stable, three-year agreement with the pharmaceutical industry and the Recovery Fund, in order for a stable professional environment for pharmaceutical companies to be established in Greece, stressing that the investment clawback does not constitute a tax exemption and should therefore not raise an issue of state subsidies.