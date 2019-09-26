Friday 5 June 2026

Growing Indian pharma market needs more investment

Pharmaceutical
26 September 2019
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New research from industry analyst GlobalData shows that the Indian pharmaceutical industry is set to grow from nearly $31 billion at present, to around $38 billion by 2022.

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