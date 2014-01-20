Growing Indian pharma market provides incentives for foreign acquisitions

A recent IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics global study has revealed that greater access to medicines by the emerging middle class, coupled with stronger economic prospects in developed nations, is expected to bring total spending on medicines to the $1 trillion threshold in 2014, and to $1.2 trillion by 2017, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Moreover, with consumer spending on health care in India rising from 4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 1995 to 7% in 2007, and expected to rise to 13% by 2015, it is reason enough for multinationals to get aggressive on their purchases of Indian drugmakers.