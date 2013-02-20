Growing patient population to drive Mexican breast cancer market

An expanding patient population will largely contribute to the growth of the market for treating breast cancer in Mexico, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources. The number of incident cases of breast cancer will increase by nearly 40% between 2011 and 2021, mainly due to increases in population size and aging.

According to the Emerging Markets report titled Breast Cancer in Mexico, growth will also be determined by the launches of several novel branded therapies by 2016, including Novartis' Afinitor everolimus), Eisai's Halaven (eribulin), Roche's Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine). Some of these agents will become the highest-priced drugs available for the treatment of CaB in Mexico, all of them contributing 24% to the total market in 2016.