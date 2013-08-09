Growth drivers for China's type 2 diabetes market

The type 2 diabetes therapeutic market in China, the third largest after the USA and Japan, will grow 10% annually, reaching $3.5 billion in 2017, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.

Fueling this expansion are the growing number of drug-treated patients and the increasing use of dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-IV) inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists and insulin analogues.

The Emerging Markets report, titled Type 2 Diabetes in China, finds that, although further generic erosion of older oral antidiabetics is expected, recently launched DPP-IV inhibitors (Merck & Co's Januvia/Janumet [sitagliptin], Bristol-Myers Squibb/AstraZeneca's Onglyza [saxagliptin], Novartis' Galvus [vildagliptin]) and GLP-1 receptor agonists (Bristol-Myers Squibb/AstraZeneca's Byetta [exenatide], Novo Nordisk's Victoza [liraglutide]) will continue to enjoy market exclusivity and garner higher patient share in China during the 2012-2017 period.