Growth seen for medical startups in India

Medical startups are gaining ground in India. Though private equity activity in India has been rather rabid over the past few years, some sectors such as healthcare appear to have leaped far ahead, with investments quadrupling almost every six months, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

The healthcare sector as an industry has been expanding rapidly, and has not been as severely impacted by government regulations as some other industries. Estimates show that the overall Indian healthcare market is pegged at over $66 billion, of which the hospital supplies and healthcare equipment segment is only around $5 million.

The sector is predicted to be worth around $280 billion by 2020. Moreover, the Indian hospital service industry is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of more than 10%. Experts insist it has been undergoing a metamorphosis since services have broadened with the use of technology, deliverables and newer applications.