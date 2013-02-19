Grunenthal aims to strengthen Latin America business, appointing exec VP for the region; Novartis cancels Vasella deal

German family-owned drugmaker Grunenthal Group announced the appointment of Oscar Ferenczi, former region head of Sandoz Latin America (a generic drug unit of Swiss drug major Novartis), to executive vice president for the SBU Grunenthal Latin America with immediate effect.

In his responsibility he will also take over the task of general manager Grunenthal SA Panama, the regional head office of the company in Latin America, as well as general manger Grunenthal Latin America, Miami. As a member of the Group Operating Committee of the pain specialist headquartered in Aachen (Germany), Oscar Ferenczi will be based in Miami, Florida, and will report directly to Grunenthal Group chief executive Harald Stock.