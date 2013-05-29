Grunenthal licensing deal with Purdue Pharma; management reorganization

Family-owned German drugmaker Grunenthal has entered into a licensing agreement with privately-held US firm Purdue Pharma regarding certain intellectual property rights for the development of an abuse-deterrent formulation technology for extended-release morphine sulfate.

"This is certainly another achievement that exemplifies our expertise, strength and innovative power in developing abuse deterrent technologies and tamper resistant formulations," commented Harald Stock, chief executive of Grunenthal.

“The abuse of prescription pain medicines is a serious and complex public health issue. As a patient-centric company and industry leader in the development of abuse deterrent formulations, Grunenthal is fully committed to helping reduce and prevent the abuse of prescription medicines through dedicated research and development of tamper resistant formulation technologies,” he added.