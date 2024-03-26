Grünenthal maintains revenue growth at double digits

German pain specialist Grünenthal has released its 2023 full-year results, announcing a double-digit revenue growth.
Net revenues reached 1.8 billion euros ($1.95), an increase of 10% compared to 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 427 million euros, a decrease of 3% over 2022 due to increased strategic investments in future growth.
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