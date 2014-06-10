Grunenthal tests innovative treatment in one of the largest clinical trials in cancer pain

German family-owned drugmaker Grunenthal is investigating the efficacy and safety of the new analgesic cebranopadol for the treatment of severe chronic pain and peripheral neuropathic pain.

The CORAL trial aims to show that the investigational drug cebranopadol can provide equally strong analgesia as a standard strong opioid in cancer patients while causing considerably fewer side effects. As the first trial of cebranopadol's Phase III clinical program, referred to as the OCEANIC PROGRAM, Grunenthal will start the CORAL trial in 145 hospitals spread over 21 countries, including the UK. More than 500 patients are planned to complete this trial by 2016.

Cebranopadol will be compared to morphine