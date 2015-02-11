UPDATE: GSK acquires remainder of GlycoVaxyn for $190 million

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) this morning said that it has acquired Switzerland-based GlycoVaxyn, a specialist vaccine biopharmaceutical company that wasincorporated in 2004 as a spin-off from the ETH Zurich, Switzerland.

Since forming a scientific collaboration in 2012, GSK has held a minority stake in GlycoVaxyn and has now acquired the remaining shares for $190 million in cash to take full ownership of the company, valuing the company at around $212 million.