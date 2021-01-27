GSK and Bharat Biotech enter malaria vaccine accord

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has inked a product transfer agreement for its malaria vaccine, RTS,S/AS01E 1, with India’s Bharat Biotech (BBIL) and the non-profit organization PATH.

The agreement includes the transfer of manufacturing of the RTS,S antigen part of the vaccine and the grant of a license on all rights pertaining to the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine to BBIL. GSK will retain the production of the adjuvant of the vaccine (AS01E) and will supply it to BBIL.

The Indian firm says says the accord recognises the track record and expertise of BBIL in developing and supplying vaccines against infectious diseases, including as an established supplier of global health vaccines to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and to UNICEF. BBIL was selected through a comprehensive, competitive process undertaken by GSK and PATH, working in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO).