GSK and Canadian researchers claim major step toward an Alzheimer's vaccine

A team of researchers from Canada’s Universite Laval, CHU de Quebec, and UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has discovered a way to stimulate the brain's natural defense mechanisms in people with Alzheimer's disease. This major breakthrough, details of which are presented this week in an early on-line edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), opens the door to the development of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease and a vaccine to prevent the illness.

One of the main characteristics of Alzheimer's disease is the production in the brain of a toxic molecule known as amyloid beta. Microglial cells, the nervous system's defenders, are unable to eliminate this substance, which forms deposits called senile plaques.