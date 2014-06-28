GSK and Genmab’s ofatumumab disappoints in Ph III CLL study

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Danish partner Genmab (OMX: GEN) have revealed that the Phase III study of ofatumumab (Arzerra) versus physicians’ choice in patients with bulky fludarabine-refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS).
The median PFS, as assessed by the Independent Review Committee, was 5.36 months for ofatumumab and 3.61 months for physicians’ choice (Hazard Ratio 0.79, p=0.267). The result reported on Friday is headline data; the full analysis of safety and efficacy data is underway and will be completed in the coming months.
This study (OMB114242) was conducted to meet the requirements from the European Commission for the conditional approval of ofatumumab for the treatment of CLL in patients who are refractory to fludarabine and alemtuzumab. The current indications in the European Union or USA do not include bulky fludarabine-refractory CLL patients, the companies noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze