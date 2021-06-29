Monday 12 January 2026

GSK and Servier to increase production of anti-HIV drug in Russia

29 June 2021
UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and privately-held French peer Servier have reached an agreement for increase the production of dolutegravir, which is a drug for the treatment of HIV at the facilities of Servier RUS plant in Moscow, according to recent statements by the press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow city government.

According to the press service, a project for contract manufacturing of an innovative drug used for the first and second lines of HIV therapy from GSK and its majority-owned ViiV Healthcare was launched at the Servier RUS Moscow plant in 2016.

Full cycle production began in 2019. During this time, the company has manufactured and shipped more than 2 million packages of the drug. The latest agreement will also allow to expand the portfolio of locally produced innovative antiretroviral drugs at the enterprise.

Companies featured in this story

