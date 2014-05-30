GSK begins to seek bids for its established products portfolio

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has taken the first steps to divest some of its products in a bid to streamline the business. According to reports today, GSK has approached various private equity companies to bid for some of its older drugs.

Last year chief executive Sir Andrew Witty announced the company would be setting up a portfolio of around 50 products, which are off patent. It was also announced that these products would be reported separately in the future as they were deemed “non-core” to GSK’s business.

When the deal to divest oncology products to Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) was unveiled last month, GSK also reaffirmed that it will be focussing on four main areas – HIV (through its Viiv subsidiary), vaccines, respiratory and consumer healthcare. The Established Products Portfolio (EPP) did not fit in with the company’s future growth plans.