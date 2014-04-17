GSK confirms further misconduct allegations, now in Jordan and Lebanon

There has been recent publicity on cases of alleged misconduct by UK Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) employees in a number of countries. This is a result of details of these cases being made available to the media, the company explained.

In response to coverage this week on GSK operations in Jordan and Lebanon, adding to earlier reports of misconduct in Poland (The Pharma Letter April 14) as well as the crisis which began in China last year, the company said: “GSK can confirm we are investigating allegations regarding the activity of a small number of individuals in our operations in Jordan and Lebanon. We started investigating using internal and external teams as soon as we became aware of these claims. These investigations have not yet concluded.”

