GSK hits target in asthma safety study

UK pharm major GlaxoSmithKline's (LSE: GSK) Advair Diskus (FSC) has achieved its main goal in a safety study of children with asthma.
The VESTRI study compared Advair Diskus, a combination of the LABA (long acting beta2-agonist), salmeterol and the inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), fluticasone propionate (FP), to FP monotherapy in children aged between 4 and 11 years.
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