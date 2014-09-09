GSK joins with research councils in UK and South Africa to tackle non-communicable diseases in Africa

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) today announced a £5 million ($8.2 million) collaboration with the UK and South African Medical Research Councils, to support much-needed research into non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Africa, as part of GSK’s Africa NCD Open Lab initiative.

The funding was pledged today by the UK Foreign Office Minister responsible for Africa, James Duddridge, and South Africa’s Minister for Science and Technology,Naledi Pandor, at an event in Cape Town, South Africa, as part of a broader collaboration between the two countries on scientific research. It will be used to support researchers from South African institutions conducting research projects in NCDs, aligned with the objectives of GSK’s Africa NCD Open Lab.

£2.5 million from UK MRC