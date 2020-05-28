GSK pledges 1 billion doses of pandemic vaccine adjuvant in 2021

Following completion of a global manufacturing review and a decision to invest in expanded manufacturing capacity, UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) today confirmed its intention to manufacture 1 billion doses of its pandemic vaccine adjuvant system, in 2021, to support the development of multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidates. GSK’s shares were up 1.1% at 1,667.80 pence by midday.

GSK believes that its pandemic adjuvant technology could make a significant contribution against COVID-19. As demonstrated in the last flu pandemic, GSK’s pandemic adjuvant can reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, which allows more vaccine doses to be produced, contributing to protecting more people. Additionally, an adjuvant can enhance the immune response and has been shown to create a stronger and longer-lasting immunity against infections. GSK will manufacture, fill and finish adjuvant for use in COVID-19 vaccines at sites in the UK, USA, Canada and Europe.

Current collaborations include one with Sanofi