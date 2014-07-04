GSK receives EU approval for Mekinist for melanoma

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Mekinist(trametinib) as a single agent in the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation.
Trametinib has not demonstrated clinical activity in patients who have progressed on a prior BRAF inhibitor therapy. Before taking trametinib, patients must have confirmation of a BRAF V600 mutation using a validated test.
Paolo Paoletti, president of oncology at GSK, said: “We welcome today’s decision of the European Commission. MEK has been pursued as a therapeutic target in cancer for more than a decade, and Mekinist is the first medicine in this class to be licensed in Europe.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze